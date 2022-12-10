2022 Men's World Cup: Expert Predictions for the Semifinals

1 of 2

Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Nick Akerman: Argentina

Both of these teams had to fight to get to this position after intense quarter-final penalty wins. In the last round, I said Lionel Messi would make the difference, and he should do the same here. His assist against the Dutch was ridiculous, and his penalty in normal time was unstoppable.

Croatia are impressive and will force Argentina to fight all the way, especially if Luka Modrić dictates play like he did against Brazil. Messi in the final feels written in the stars, though. It always has.

Meg Swanick: Argentina

Argentina's trajectory to the semifinal has been an imperfect ebb and flow. The flows of prolific passing are lovely as Leo Messi's legacy. Their attack strikes fast and hot. The defending can be inconsistent, but Messi and company compensate up top.

Croatia is a savvy squad that knows its way to a final. It could prove that for a second World Cup in a row. But Argentina will pull through. The Messi legacy dictates it—his team will find a way.

Alex Windley: Croatia



This World Cup has been unpredictable.

In the spirit of that chaos, I'll go against football logic and pick Croatia. Similar to its 2018 run to the final, Luka Modrić will give it his all to get his country back there.

Going up against a motivated Lionel Messi and Argentina will be challenging, but Croatia has shown it can outlast any opponent. It will be a gritty match and both teams could win it, but Croatia will sneak out another win on penalties.

Shane Evans: Argentina

Croatia has been excellent in playing the underdog role at this World Cup. A nation of only 4 million people has stood up to the big boys and most recently took down South American favorites Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Can it repeat that feat a second time against Lionel Messi and Argentina? Don't count on it. Argentina has an aura about its squad that starts and ends with Messi. While Modrić bows out, Leo continues his quest for a first World Cup title.

