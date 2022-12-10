2022 Men's World Cup: Expert Predictions for the Semifinals

2022 Men's World Cup: Expert Predictions for the SemifinalsDecember 10, 2022
The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup has reached its final four.
In one half of the bracket, a gritty, never-say-die Croatia side has defied expectations and has made yet another deep run into the latter stages of the tournament, with 37-year-old Luka Modrić running the show in the midfield. But all eyes will be on Lionel Messi in Tuesday's semifinal match as the Argentine superstar looks to capture the only trophy that has remained ever elusive.
Over on the other side, the defending world champions fended off a stiff challenge from England to book their place into the semis. France will face off with Africa's first semifinal representative, Morocco, as the Atlas Lions continue their Cinderella run.
Our team of B/R World Football experts got together once again to pick the winners for the semifinals as we inch closer to the end of the tournament.
Argentina vs. Croatia
Nick Akerman: Argentina
Both of these teams had to fight to get to this position after intense quarter-final penalty wins. In the last round, I said Lionel Messi would make the difference, and he should do the same here. His assist against the Dutch was ridiculous, and his penalty in normal time was unstoppable.
Croatia are impressive and will force Argentina to fight all the way, especially if Luka Modrić dictates play like he did against Brazil. Messi in the final feels written in the stars, though. It always has.
Meg Swanick: Argentina
Argentina's trajectory to the semifinal has been an imperfect ebb and flow. The flows of prolific passing are lovely as Leo Messi's legacy. Their attack strikes fast and hot. The defending can be inconsistent, but Messi and company compensate up top.
Croatia is a savvy squad that knows its way to a final. It could prove that for a second World Cup in a row. But Argentina will pull through. The Messi legacy dictates it—his team will find a way.
Alex Windley: Croatia
This World Cup has been unpredictable.
In the spirit of that chaos, I'll go against football logic and pick Croatia. Similar to its 2018 run to the final, Luka Modrić will give it his all to get his country back there.
Going up against a motivated Lionel Messi and Argentina will be challenging, but Croatia has shown it can outlast any opponent. It will be a gritty match and both teams could win it, but Croatia will sneak out another win on penalties.
Shane Evans: Argentina
Croatia has been excellent in playing the underdog role at this World Cup. A nation of only 4 million people has stood up to the big boys and most recently took down South American favorites Brazil in the quarterfinals.
Can it repeat that feat a second time against Lionel Messi and Argentina? Don't count on it. Argentina has an aura about its squad that starts and ends with Messi. While Modrić bows out, Leo continues his quest for a first World Cup title.
France vs. Morocco
Akerman: France
Morocco's story is wonderful and I truly hope it doesn't end, but France are just too good for them. Didier Deschamps' side were properly tested in the 2-1 win over England, who were a missed Harry Kane penalty away from sending the match to extra time.
Les Bleus just have too much energy and creativity to come up short against a Morocco defence that is starting to fall apart with injuries. Antoine Griezmann was key against the Three Lions and will drag Morocco all over the place in this one. I expect a Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappé final.
Swanick: France
This will be a fascinating match where David meets Goliath in a semifinal. Morocco has played tactically astute matches to get this far that have been heavy on compact defending and lethal on counters.
Could it work on the French? I think not. France has formidable defending of its own to offer and the technical skill to break through a block. Mbappé isn't done collecting his goals and will lift his team to find Argentina in the final.
Windley: France
France is on a mission. Not only did it manage to get past a tough England side, but it did so without Kylian Mbappé getting on the scoresheet.
Les Bleus didn't play pretty, but they got it done. They look determined to repeat as champions. With their semifinal match against a tough Morocco team, France looks to be one win away from returning to the final. It won't be easy, but it has the quality and hunger to do it.
Evans: France
If Croatia has been an underdog, Morocco deserves an entirely new name for what it has done so far in Qatar. The first African nation ever to make it to the semifinals of a World Cup, the Atlas Lions will take on defending champions France in the final four of the tournament.
Can they do it again? Can they stop Kylian Mbappé? As great of a story as it would be, the firepower just simply isn't there, and Les Bleus are simply too good to falter now. A collision course with Messi and Argentina looks like the only route forward at this stage, and Morocco will bow out gracefully after it charmed the entire footballing world with its breathtaking run.