Ravens Rumors: Tyler Huntley Prepared to Start 1-2 Games for Injured Lamar Jackson

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is reportedly preparing to make one or two starts in the absence of injured star Lamar Jackson.

Appearing Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained Jackson's injury situation and what it means for Huntley:

Fowler noted that Huntley has "loosely prepared" to play one or two weeks, with three weeks likely being the worst-case scenario for Jackson, who suffered a sprained PCL in his knee against the Denver Broncos last week.

After Jackson left last week's game, Huntley stepped in and completed 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, plus he rushed for 41 yards and the game-winning score in the fourth quarter of a 10-9 victory.

The 24-year-old was an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020, and he firmly established himself as the Ravens' top backup under center last season.

Jackson missed four games because of injury last season and missed some time in others, resulting in Huntley appearing in seven contests and making four starts. He went only 1-3 as a starter but often succeeded in keeping the Ravens competitive.

He finished 2021 with a 64.9 completion percentage, 1,081 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. Like Jackson, his greatest strength was his ability to do damage with his legs, as he rushed for 294 yards and two touchdowns.

While Huntley is capable, Jackson is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the game and already has two Pro Bowl selections and the 2019 NFL MVP Award in five campaigns.

This season, Jackson is 8-4 as a starter and has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven picks while also rushing for 764 yards and three scores.

Although there is never a good time for a star quarterback to get injured, the Ravens do have the benefit of an easy schedule down the stretch.

Of their five remaining games, the only one against a team with a winning record is their Week 18 road clash with the Cincinnati Bengals that could be a contest for the AFC North title.

Jackson should be back by then, but there is uncertainty regarding which of the next few games he will be able to play in.

He is doubtful to play Sunday against the 5-7 Pittsburgh Steelers and may not be able to go against the 5-7 Cleveland Browns the following week.

If Fowler's timeline of missing one or two weeks holds true, Jackson should be able to step back into the starting lineup against the 5-8 Atlanta Falcons in Week 16.