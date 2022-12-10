X

    CBS Sports Analyst Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar During World Cup at Age 48

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 10, 2022

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl speaks on a panel discussion at the 2014 Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York, presented by Budweiser, on April 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser)
    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser

    Longtime soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who was covering the World Cup for CBS Sports in Qatar, died on Thursday while reporting on the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

    Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 @celinegounder

    I am so thankful for the support of my husband <a href="https://twitter.com/GrantWahl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GrantWahl</a>'s soccer family &amp; of so many friends who've reached out tonight.<br><br>I'm in complete shock. <a href="https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE">https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE</a>

    Russell Lewis @rdlewis

    NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl (<a href="https://twitter.com/GrantWahl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GrantWahl</a>). He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal. Story to come.

    He was 48. A cause of death has not been released publicly.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

