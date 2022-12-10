CBS Sports Analyst Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar During World Cup at Age 48

CBS Sports Analyst Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar During World Cup at Age 48December 10, 2022
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser
Longtime soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who was covering the World Cup for CBS Sports in Qatar, died on Thursday while reporting on the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands.
Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 @celinegounder
I am so thankful for the support of my husband <a href="https://twitter.com/GrantWahl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GrantWahl</a>'s soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight.<br><br>I'm in complete shock. <a href="https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE">https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE</a>
He was 48. A cause of death has not been released publicly.
