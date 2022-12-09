X

    Baker Mayfield Expected to Start Rams' Final 4 Games of Season, Sean McVay Says

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 9, 2022

    Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, embraces quarterback Baker Mayfield after the Rams defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Baker Mayfield's dramatic, game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night appears to have won him the starting spot going forward.

    Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Mayfield is expected to serve as the starting quarterback for the final four games of the season.

