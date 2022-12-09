Neymar: 'Too Early to Say' If 2022 World Cup Was Last with Brazil

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil's star forward, Neymar, declined to make a declaration about his future or whether Friday's heartbreaking loss in penalties to Croatia would be his final FIFA World Cup appearance.

"It's too early to say that," he told reporters. "I've no clear ideas yet—I can't guarantee anything."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

