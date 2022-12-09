X

    Neymar: 'Too Early to Say' If 2022 World Cup Was Last with Brazil

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 9, 2022

    Brazil's forward #10 Neymar (C) is consoled by Brazil's defender #13 Dani Alves after their team lost the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
    ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

    Brazil's star forward, Neymar, declined to make a declaration about his future or whether Friday's heartbreaking loss in penalties to Croatia would be his final FIFA World Cup appearance.

    "It's too early to say that," he told reporters. "I've no clear ideas yet—I can't guarantee anything."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.