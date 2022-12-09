Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 14

Al Bello/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley was a surprise addition to the New York Giants' injury report Friday.

The running back is officially listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon's Week 14 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles because of a neck injury. If he is downgraded before kickoff, it could be a massive blow to fantasy football rosters.

Fantasy squads are already thin going into Week 14 because six teams are on byes.

Most fantasy playoffs start next week. The waiver wire is already more scant than usual and another big injury could kill some fantasy postseason hopes.

Fantasy players were already expected to be without Lamar Jackson after his "days to weeks" designation from Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday.

Jackson is officially listed as doubtful for the AFC North clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Below is a look at the other key injuries that could affect fantasy football rosters in Week 14.

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG: questionable (neck)

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: doubtful (knee)



Amari Cooper, WR, CLE: questionable (hip), per NFL.com



Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN: out (calf)



Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: on track to play (concussion)



Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: questionable (toe)



Zay Jones, WR, JAX: questionable (chest)



Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: questionable (hip)



Kadarius Toney, WR, KC: questionable (hamstring)



Leonard Fournette, RB, TB: questionable (foot)



Ken Walker III, RB, SEA: missed practice Thursday (ankle)



Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: off injury report (hamstring)



Damien Harris, RB, NE: missed practice Friday (thigh)



Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: missed practice Friday (concussion)

Saquon Barkley Listed as Questionable

Barkley is dealing with a tight neck ahead of Week 14.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed the news Friday, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Barkley is not only vital to fantasy football teams, but also to the Giants in their quest to take down the Eagles.

Barkley will be needed more this week by fantasy players since Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Cordarrelle Patterson and David Montgomery have byes.

Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are Barkley's backups, but neither would be great fantasy football replacements if they are called upon.

Gus Edwards could be a good pickup with Baltimore relying on its running backs more with no Jackson.

Tampa Bay's Rachaad White, Buffalo's James Cook and Kansas City's Jerick McKinnon are among the better waiver-wire options potentially available. Not a ton of help should be expected, though, to replace running back production because of all the bye week absences.

Lamar Jackson Doubtful for Week 14

Jackson suffered a PCL strain last week against the Denver Broncos.

The Ravens quarterback is officially doubtful for Sunday's visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Backup Tyler Huntley played in five games from Week 11 forward last season for the Ravens.

He had one game with more than 250 passing yards and only had three passing scores in that five-game span.

The 24-year-old ran for over 40 yards in each of those contests. He had 41 rushing yards and a touchdown in relief last week.

Huntley is one of the few true options to add off the waiver wire. Taylor Heinicke and Andy Dalton could have been waiver-wire pickups if they were not on byes.

Kenny Pickett, Mike White, Mac Jones and Brock Purdy are among the other potential fantasy replacements for Jackson.

Jones might be in the best matchup, with the New England Patriots taking on a struggling Arizona Cardinals defense on Monday night.