Carlos Correa Rumors: Yankees Buzz Gaining Steam; Giants Not in Deep Negotiations

AP Photo/Nick Cammett

Having already secured a commitment from Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees may not be done making big moves this offseason.

Appearing on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs, ESPN's Buster Olney said he's "definitely picking up a lot of vibes" the Yankees are "working on something big" when asked about the market for Carlos Correa.

On the other side, despite missing out on Judge, Olney noted the San Francisco Giants "haven't gotten too deeply" into talks with Correa about money.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.