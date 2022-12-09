Cowboys Reportedly Planning Up to $295M in Renovations to AT&T Stadium

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

Despite being just 13 years old, AT&T Stadium is set undergo an expensive renovation project.

Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the Dallas Cowboys are planning to spend $295 million on renovations for AT&T Stadium.

Fischer noted the renovations are "not intended to radically alter the general look" of the stadium, but "designed to refresh premium spaces ahead of some key lease renewals and upgrade technology and other back-of-the-house services" before it hosts the 2026 World Cup.

Even though Jerry Jones has a net worth of around $14 billion, he is not going to be paying for renovations to the stadium.

According to Fischer, the Cowboys are going to ask the other 31 NFL teams "for approval to withhold their normal contributions to shared gate revenue" that is normally allowed for clubs seeking to pay for stadium upgrades.

"Sources emphasized the total price tag for the work may match the $295 million 'visiting team share' waiver request," Fischer wrote. "To finance the work, the team is also seeking a waiver to the NFL's usual $600 million team debt limit."

The request is expected to be acted upon during the league meetings next week in Irving, Texas.

AT&T Stadium has been the Cowboys' home since it opened in 2009. The stadium has also hosted a series of major sporting events, including Super Bowl XLV, the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship and 2010 NBA All-Star weekend.

A total of 16 cities across North America will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. AT&T Stadium is believed to be among the top choices to host the final, along with SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) and MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey).