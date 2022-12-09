Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather Jr. Is 'Scared to Death' to Fight Him in Rematch

TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao refuses to throw in the towel on a potential return bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

"I don't think he will do a rematch with me," he told FightHype.com (h/t Bad Left Hook's Wil Esco). "I don't think so. What I thought is that he's scared to death to fight again and that's my analysis and thought on the rematch with him."

Pacquiao added he would prefer to compete in a full 12-round fight against Mayweather rather than an exhibition, which has become the latter's preferred path in retirement.

When Pacquiao and Mayweather finally met in the ring in 2015, there was a sense for some it was already a few years too late. Mayweather's decisive victory did little to dispel that notion, and it was the kind of result that didn't leave fans wanting more.

Fast-forward to the present and there's even less appetite for Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2. Mayweather has carved out a lucrative niche with his high-profile exhibitions, while Pacquiao has fought once—losing a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas—since 2019.

Even if Pac-Man were to avenge his defeat, it probably wouldn't be viewed in a similar light as Mayweather's win since both legends are clearly well past their best.

But Pacquiao's comments are a testament to how the idea still refuses to go away.