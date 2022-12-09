X

    Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather Jr. Is 'Scared to Death' to Fight Him in Rematch

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 9, 2022

    Manny Pacquiao, Philippine boxing legend and presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign stop ahead of the May 9 presidential election, in suburban Manila on February 16, 2022. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)
    TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

    Manny Pacquiao refuses to throw in the towel on a potential return bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

    "I don't think he will do a rematch with me," he told FightHype.com (h/t Bad Left Hook's Wil Esco). "I don't think so. What I thought is that he's scared to death to fight again and that's my analysis and thought on the rematch with him."

    Pacquiao added he would prefer to compete in a full 12-round fight against Mayweather rather than an exhibition, which has become the latter's preferred path in retirement.

    When Pacquiao and Mayweather finally met in the ring in 2015, there was a sense for some it was already a few years too late. Mayweather's decisive victory did little to dispel that notion, and it was the kind of result that didn't leave fans wanting more.

    Fast-forward to the present and there's even less appetite for Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2. Mayweather has carved out a lucrative niche with his high-profile exhibitions, while Pacquiao has fought once—losing a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas—since 2019.

    Even if Pac-Man were to avenge his defeat, it probably wouldn't be viewed in a similar light as Mayweather's win since both legends are clearly well past their best.

    But Pacquiao's comments are a testament to how the idea still refuses to go away.

    Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather Jr. Is 'Scared to Death' to Fight Him in Rematch
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.