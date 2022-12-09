Odell Beckham Jr. Says 'I Don't See the Point' in Returning for Regular Season

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't even hiding that he wants to be a playoff mercenary for a team this season.

Appearing on The Shop during Thursday Night Football, Beckham said he doesn't see the point of trying to play in the regular season:

Beckham is relishing the opportunity to have playoff contenders fawn all over him. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has met with the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants in the past two weeks.

It seemed like the arrow was pointing in Dallas' direction for awhile, but Beckham's recovery from a torn ACL continues to cloud things.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported the Cowboys have "concerns" after Beckham took a physical that his knee hasn't progressed to a point that would ensure he can play before mid-January and he may not benefit a team until the 2023 regular season.

Unless a team feels like Beckham needs the game reps to get ready for a potential playoff run, there's no need to try rushing him back for the regular season.

Beckham was fairly quiet in eight regular season games for the Los Angeles Rams before going off in the postseason. The 30-year-old had 288 yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions in the four playoff games before tearing his ACL in the second quarter of Super Bowl 56.

Of course, that was also after Beckham had time to get accustomed to the Rams playbook and develop a rhythm with Matthew Stafford.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Beckham even plays this season. There's certainly time for things to change, but the playoffs start on Jan. 14.