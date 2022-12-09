MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz After 2022 Winter Meetings

2 of 3

With big-name players at key positions signing on the dotted line, some teams are looking to their outfield and how they can improve that position. Those teams are looking to the Arizona Diamondbacks and their embarrassment of riches at that position.

According to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, "perhaps a third of baseball's 30 teams have checked in on at least one of the Diamondbacks' outfielders, with two new clubs reaching out for the first time on Tuesday."

He continued, stating the Blue Jays, Brewers, Athletics, Yankees, Marlins, Reds and White Sox are among those teams.

Add the defending World Series champs Houston to the mix, per Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle.

"Talks are said to involve players at a variety of positions, with second base, third base, shortstop and catcher looking most likely," Piecoro added. "The club is focused primarily on right-handed hitters."

Daulton Varsho might be the most interesting of the Diamondbacks' outfielders, thanks to his ability to play catcher as well. His 2022 saw him smash 27 home runs and drive in 74 RBI en route to a .443 slugging percentage.

He is an adaptable player who can benefit a team defensively and at the plate, making him a greater asset than Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas, both intriguing young players in their own right.

It is no surprise that contending teams like the Yankees and Blue Jays would be looking to bolster their rosters with quality, young outfielders and why teams looking to get to that next level would hope to add those building blocks to their rosters for years to come.

D'backs General Manager Mike Hazen said of the situation the team finds itself in, "We have enough specificity around some of these (discussions) that I feel like we'll have some decisions to say yes or no."

He continued, "we have some things we're still working on that I feel like we're going to be in a position to make decisions on."

Piecoro added that the team is looking at some deals that would send one player back in return and others that would deal multiple.

Whatever the case ends up being, the Diamondbacks have the ability to sit tight and hold on to their young players, hoping they build on previous seasons and command even more attention, either through the season or after it, or acquire a haul of talent in return for them now.

It is, if nothing else, a testament to the organization's ability to develop young players and put them in a position to flourish enough that other teams come calling.