AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 9

0 of 2

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on December 9.

This week's show featured two title matches, with one of those bouts being the first time that belt has been defended on All Elite Wrestling television.

Orange Cassidy put his All-Atlantic Championship on the line, but we also saw Hikaru Shida defend her Regina di Wave title against The Bunny.

Jon Moxley was set to to battle Konosuke Takeshita, Lee Moriarty and W. Morrissey were in action, and we heard from Athena, Ruby Soho and Tay Melo.

Let's take a look at what went down during Friday's show.