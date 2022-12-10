AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 9

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 9December 10, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on December 9.
This week's show featured two title matches, with one of those bouts being the first time that belt has been defended on All Elite Wrestling television.
Orange Cassidy put his All-Atlantic Championship on the line, but we also saw Hikaru Shida defend her Regina di Wave title against The Bunny.
Jon Moxley was set to to battle Konosuke Takeshita, Lee Moriarty and W. Morrissey were in action, and we heard from Athena, Ruby Soho and Tay Melo.
Let's take a look at what went down during Friday's show.
Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- It's surprising AEW gave up the chance to have Moxley do his entrance, but maybe the company only has the licensing rights to play his music so many times every year. Not showing his entrance may have been intentional.
- Takeshita moves really well for someone who is as big as he is. He might not look like he is huge because he is well-proportioned, but he is a big dude. His hurricanrana out of nowhere was a fun spot.
- Moxley was busted open when we returned from a commercial break due to a big boot Takeshita had hit at ringside.
- Mox and Takeshita trading stomps was a fun sequence.
Rampage opened with Takeshita and Moxley already in the ring and ready to fight. They circled each other a bit before locking up for the first time in this rematch.
Moxley won their previous encounter, so Takeshita was taking a slower approach at first to feel him out and see if he could find a weakness in his armor.
After a few minutes, Mox put out his hand as a show of respect, but he slapped Takeshita before he could shake it. This act of disrespect immediately changed the feel of this match.
This match had a lot of physicality and was a nice follow-up from their first encounter in July at Fyter Fest. Takeshita came close to winning a few times and he even kicked out of the Paradigm Shift, but he was unable to survive the Bulldog Choke.
Hangman Adam Page ran down and brawled with the former world champion until the Blackpool Combat Club broke things up.
Winner: Jon Moxley
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Hikaru Shida vs. Bunny
- Excalibur gave a quick rundown of WAVE Wrestling before the match so fans at home know where the title Shida holds came from. He didn't have enough time to give much info but he did the best he could with only a few seconds.
- Jamie Hayter showing up for a staredown with Shida to end the segment was a nice way to tease their future encounter. It was simple and effective. We don't always need a brawl.
- Edwards stopping her count simply because the kendo stick was thrown into the ring was kind of weird. Had she just counted the pin, nothing would have happened anyway. It felt like unnecessary interference.
The Regina Di WAVE Championship was on the line when Hikaru Shida defended the belt against The Bunny on this week's show.
The Bunny tried to use some dirty tactics to take control, but it ended up being a mistake from Shida that gave her the opening she was looking for when The Bunny avoided a flying move from the middle rope.
Shida found herself on defense during the commercial break, but she was beginning to make a comeback when we returned. Penelope Ford threw Shida's kendo stick into the ring to distract Aubrey Edwards from making a three-count, but Shida managed to maintain the upper hand and get the pin to retain her title.
This was a decent match, but there were a few spots that could have looked better. At least they had a decent amount of time to work this week.
Winner: Hikaru Shida
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations