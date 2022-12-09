NFL Twitter Rips Raiders for Late-Game Collapse in Loss vs. Baker Mayfield, Rams

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Los Angeles Rams 17-16 on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium thanks to a late fourth-quarter collapse by Josh McDaniels' squad.

A series of defensive penalties and a perfectly-executed drive by Sean McVay's offense in the final moments of the game helped the Rams seal the victory.

A defensive pass interference penalty by Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by defensive tackle Jerry Tillery helped Baker Mayfield and the Rams move the ball down the field on their game-winning drive.

Mayfield found Van Jefferson for a 23-yard touchdown with just 10 seconds remaining for the comeback victory. The Raiders held a 16-3 lead with under four minutes to go.

The Las Vegas defense allowed just 282 total yards to the Rams, but they were moreso ripped by NFL Twitter for their late-game collapse:

The Rams would have been eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, but their playoff hopes are still alive—for now.

With the loss, the Raiders dropped to 5-8 on the season. If they won, they would have been right on the bubble and in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC, but now the team's chances of making the postseason are pretty slim.