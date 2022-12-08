49ers' Nick Bosa Headlines Madden 23 Player Ratings Update After Week 13

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

One of the NFL's best defensive players highlights the Madden 23 player ratings after Week 13: Nick Bosa.

The San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher rose to a 97 overall after having been rated 96 overall since Week 9.

Bosa assembled a dominant performance in San Francisco's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last week, posting three sacks, three tackles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

At Madden 23's launch, Bosa was rated 94 overall.

Through 11 games this season, Bosa has recorded 14.5 sacks, 36 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 34 quarterback hits and one forced fumble. His career high in sacks is 15.5, which he posted last season.

Another player who saw his Madden 23 rating increase is Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. He rose to a 92 from a 91, which he had been at since Week 11.

Brown had an impressive performance in Philadelphia's 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans, his former team, last week, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two scores on 10 targets.

The 25-year-old has been dominant in his first season with the Eagles, catching 61 passes for 950 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games. He's on pace to break his career-high 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns, which he posted in 2020.

Brown isn't the only receiver to stand out, though. Rookie wideout Garrett Wilson has been on a roll for the New York Jets, and he saw his rating increase to 82 following Week 13.

Wilson had the best game of his young career in last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, catching eight passes for 162 yards on 15 targets. Wilson had been rated 81 overall since Week 9.

The Ohio State product is in contention to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year, having caught 57 passes for 790 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

While a number of players saw their ratings rise, some ratings dropped—one of the most significant being Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who fell from a 93 overall to a 91.

Even though Brady led the Bucs to a miraculous comeback victory over the New Orleans Saints last week, he posted an 84.0 quarterback rating after completing 36 of 54 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.

The Buccaneers are set to take on Bosa and the 49ers on Sunday.

Another player who saw his rating drop after Week 13 is Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who fell to a 92 from a 93.

Taylor hasn't been as significant of a factor for the Colts over the last three weeks, rushing for 84 yards, 86 yards and 82 yards, respectively, over Indy's last three games. He hasn't rushed for more than 100 yards since a Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.