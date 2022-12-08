Cardinals' Zach Ertz Says Surgery on Knee Injury Involved ACL and MCL Repairs

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz revealed Thursday he had surgery to repair both his ACL and MCL, via Darren Urban of the team's official site.

Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cardinals' Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported the team believed the ACL was still intact, but he was later placed on injured reserve.

The veteran said he hopes to return in time for Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Ertz had been productive prior to the injury, totaling 47 catches for 406 yards in 10 games. His leads the Cardinals with four receiving touchdowns, and he is only two catches off the team lead shared by DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown.

The three-time Pro Bowler joined Arizona in a midseason trade from the Philadelphia Eagles last season and emerged as a go-to option down the stretch with 56 catches for 574 yards and three scores in 11 games.

It earned him a three-year contract extension worth $31.65 million, including $17.5 million in guaranteed money. Even with the injury, Ertz's roster spot is likely safe going into 2023, as the Cardinals would incur a $10 million dead cap hit by releasing him, per Spotrac.

The Cardinals have been unable to keep their top pass-catchers on the field at the same time this season. Hopkins was suspended for the first six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, while Brown missed five games due to a foot injury. Rondale Moore has also been in and out of the lineup, missing the first three weeks because of a hamstring injury and Week 12 due to a groin injury.

Arizona has scuffled its way to a 4-8 record this season, but the team will hope to get back to full strength in 2023.

Rookie tight end Trey McBride has seen an increase in playing time since Ertz went down, although he has only nine receptions this season.