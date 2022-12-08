Lions' Dan Campbell: 4th-Down Call vs. Vikings Will Bother Me 'Until the Day I Die'

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

A coaching decision in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings continues to haunt Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell.

"Look, it burns me," Campbell told reporters Thursday. "Of course it burns me. That'll be there until the day I die. That's not going to go away."

The Lions led the Vikings 24-21 with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter. On fourth down with four yards to go, Campbell sent Austin Seibert out for a 54-yard field-goal attempt instead of trying for the game-sealing first down.

Seibert missed the kick, and the Vikings needed just three plays to score the go-ahead touchdown. Minnesota closed out the 28-24 win and the Lions suffered the first of five straight losses.

Campbell acknowledged the mistake after the game even before getting questioned by reporters.

"I freakin' regret my decision there at the end," the coach said. "I should have gone for it on fourth down. I told the team that we should've gone for it."

The Lions have turned their season around and enter Week 14's rematch against the Vikings with a 5-7 record, but it's clear Campbell still thinks about that call.