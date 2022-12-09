Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

0 of 3

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A good matchup doesn't necessarily guarantee a fantasy football eruption, but it sure can get things moving the right direction.

Just ask Baker Mayfield.

The newest Los Angeles Rams quarterback, who was only claimed on Tuesday after being waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, practiced once with the club and promptly played one of his best games of the 2022 NFL season. He steered a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives, finishing his night 22-of-35 for 230 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions.

Those numbers don't jump off the screen, but they exceeded all reasonable expectations. Guess which defense was on the other end of that performance. The Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo.

With favorable matchups on the mind, we'll follow our Week 14 rankings at the three marquee positions with a breakdown of the players with the best matchups at each spot.

