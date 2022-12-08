England's Raheem Sterling to Return to World Cup amid Investigation into Burglary

Richard Sellers/Getty Images

England will reportedly have one of their marquee players available for Saturday's highly anticipated World Cup quarterfinal match against France.

James Olley of ESPN noted that Raheem Sterling will rejoin the squad Friday after returning to England because there was a robbery at his home.

"The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France," a statement from the Football Association read.

Sterling left the team ahead of its 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday.

"It is a private matter with him, but it's never easy to see one of your teammates and friends have to deal with something like that," England captain Harry Kane told reporters. "We will take it day by day and take the best decision for him and his family. From us as a team we send him our best and hope to see him as soon as possible."

Manager Gareth Southgate echoed those sentiments and said, "Sometimes football isn't the most important thing and family should come first."

According to Olley, police have arrested two people. However, "the men are not believed to be involved in a second incident, a reported armed break-in, which is alleged to have taken place last Saturday evening."

Police told BBC nobody was home at the time of the break-in.

Sterling started two games for England during the group stage and notched a goal and an assist during their opening 6-2 victory over Iran.

His side may need plenty of offensive firepower to keep up with France, who are the reigning World Cup champions and feature Kylian Mbappé as the centerpiece of their offensive attack. Mbappé scored twice in his team's round-of-16 win over Poland.

Sterling, who plays for Chelsea in the Premier League, is joint-22nd on England's scoring charts with 20 goals in 81 appearances for his country.