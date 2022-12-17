Report: Lakers' Anthony Davis Likely to Have MRI on Foot Injury Suffered vs. Nuggets

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to undergo an MRI after experiencing discomfort in his right foot in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Davis appeared to suffer an injury to his foot in the first quarter of the game when his leg collided with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. He didn't return to the game after halftime, finishing with 10 points in 17 minutes as the Lakers went on to win 126-108.

Davis has missed time with flu-like symptoms, lower back tightness and a left calf contusion this season, and injuries are nothing new for the future Hall of Famer. He appeared in just 40 games last season and 36 in 2020-21.

In fact, the 29-year-old has never played more than 75 games in a season and has reached the 70-game mark just twice since he entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

That hasn't stopped him from building a resume that includes a championship, four All-NBA selections, eight All-Star nods, three block titles and a spot on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

The Kentucky product's individual brilliance is one reason there is still hope in Los Angeles despite a slow start to the season, and he is averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

While the Lakers can't realistically expect to replicate Davis' production while he is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant to see more playing time.