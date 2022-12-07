Lakers' Anthony Davis Ruled Out vs. Cavaliers Due to Flu-Like Symptoms

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers ruled star Anthony Davis out for the remainder of Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers with flu-like symptoms.

Davis missed an Oct. 28 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves with lower back tightness, and he also missed a Nov. 26 win over the San Antonio Spurs with a left calf contusion.

When healthy, Davis has been impressive. He's averaging 28.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 blocks in 20 games while shooting 59.0 percent from the floor. The last time Davis averaged at least 26 points was 2019-20, his first season in L.A.

However, even with Davis competing at a high level, the Purple and Gold have struggled with consistency and entered Tuesday's contest with a 10-12 record.

Davis has been hampered by injuries over the last three seasons. He appeared in just 40 games last season due to an MCL sprain and right ankle injury, and he played just 36 games in 2020-21 due to heel and calf ailments.

While the Lakers have shown some signs of improvement from the beginning of the season, they'll need Davis healthy if they hope to climb out of the hole they've dug themselves into in the Western Conference.