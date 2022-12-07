Bills' Josh Allen Partners with ForgiveCo to Clear over $10M in Consumer Debt

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and ForgiveCo partnered to forgive $10 million of consumer debt, the parties announced Wednesday.

“Coming from a small town and now living out my dream playing football, I recognize that I owe a debt of gratitude to the fans for their support not only each Sunday but also their continued support of my off-field endeavors,” Allen said in a statement. “I was honored when ForgiveCo approached me with a chance to uplift thousands of hard-working Americans in the communities that support me by alleviating the burden of debt from their lives.”

The debt forgiveness will reach farmers in California’s Central Valley, where Allen grew up, along with people in need in Wyoming, where he attended college, Buffalo and 200 zipcodes where Buffalo fans are "are shown to be concentrated in fan chapters" throughout the U.S.

ForgiveCo, a public benefit corporation, partners with brands to forgive debt as a way of easing the financial burden of individuals.

An average of $3,847 will be relieved from about 2,600 people identified.