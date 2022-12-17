World Cup 2026: Schedule of Dates, Logo, Location and Latest Rumors

Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar nears its conclusion, many fans already have their sights on the 2026 World Cup.

The international event will take place in North America, with the United States, Canada and Mexico all sharing hosting duties. It will be the first time in the men's tournament's history that three countries have been co-hosts, with the 2002 version in Japan and South Korea being the only other time with two countries.

This is one of several changes in the upcoming tournament, with the most notable being the inclusion of 48 teams instead of 32.

Here is everything else you need to know about the 2026 World Cup.

Dates

June 8 - July 3

Venues

USA

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Boston – Gillette Stadium

Dallas – AT&T Stadium

Houston – NRG Stadium

Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium

Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium

Miami – Hard Rock Stadium

New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field

San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium

Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada

Toronto – BMO Field

Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron

Mexico City – Estadio Azteca

Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

The United States will host a majority of matches during the tournament. All of the knockout stage matches from the quarterfinal onward will take place in the United States, including the final.

Latest Rumors

Arguably the biggest question mark regarding the 2026 World Cup is the format featuring 48 teams.

FIFA initially planned to have 16 groups of three, with two teams in each group advancing to knockout stage beginning with a round of 32. However, Matt Slater of The Athletic noted the downsides to the format, including the final two teams in the group stage colluding on a result that is mutually beneficial.

Without having all teams playing at the same time, it's nearly impossible to ensure fairness with each match.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who is now FIFA's chief of global football, said the organization is now reconsidering the format, with two additional options being presented, per Dale Johnson of ESPN. One would have 12 groups of four teams, with the eight best third-place teams advancing into a round of 32. Another would split the World Cup into two separate halves of 24, featuring six groups of four, with the winners of each half meeting in the final.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also provided an update on the change:

Another potential change under consideration is the addition of penalty kicks to settle draws in the group stage, per Martyn Ziegler of The Times.

In any case, the new formats will add significantly more matches to the overall tournament. It would create an exciting fan experience, although the players could end up suffering with an additional workload in the event.