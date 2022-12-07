X

    Timothy Bradley, Carl Froch Headline 2023 Boxing Hall of Fame Class

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2022

    WBO welterweight champion Timothy Bradley Jr. stands in the ring following his title fight victory over challenger Brandon Rios (out of frame) at the Thomas & Mack Center on November 7, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bradley won by technical knockout at 2:49 of the ninth round. AFP PHOTO / John GURZINSKI (Photo credit should read JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
    Timothy Bradley Jr., Carl Froch and Rafael Marquez are among the boxers who will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame next year.

    According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the announcement was made Wednesday, and the induction will take place on June 11, 2023, in Canastota, New York, which is where the Hall of Fame is located.

    Bradley, Froch and Marquez will be joined by fellow boxers Tiger Jack Fox, Pone Kingpetch, Alicia Ashley, Laura Serrano and JoAnn Hagen; trainer Joe Goossen; Top Rank matchmaker Brad Goodman and COO Brad Jacobs; former HBO Sports president Seth Abraham; and broadcaster Tim Ryan.

