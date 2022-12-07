Report: Sonny Dykes, TCU Agree to New Contract After College Football Playoff Berth

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

TCU has agreed to a new contract with football head coach Sonny Dykes that will keep him under contract through 2028, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

In his first year with the team, Dykes led the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. The squad is scheduled to face Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.

It's been a major turnaround after TCU finished 5-7 under Gary Patterson and Jerry Kill.

Patterson had been the team's coach since 2001, helping the program transition from Conference USA to the Mountain West to the Big 12, but the team had just a 16-18 record over his last three years.

The longtime coach parted ways with the team last October after falling to 3-5 on the year.

Dykes has rejuvenated the program in his first year, leading the squad to a 12-0 regular-season record before an overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game. The offense ranks sixth in the country at 40.3 points per game, while quarterback Max Duggan was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy after totaling 30 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns with only four interceptions this year.

The squad now has a chance to win its first national championship since 1938.

Prior to joining TCU, Dykes spent 11 combined seasons as head coach of Louisiana Tech, California and SMU. He went 30-17 across four full years at SMU with 25 wins over his last three seasons.