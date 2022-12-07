Joe Montana: 49ers Can Still Win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy After Garoppolo Injury

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brock Purdy did enough in a Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins to convince Hall of Famer Joe Montana that the San Francisco 49ers can still win the Super Bowl.

"You know what, if he does what he did last week, yeah," Montana said of Purdy leading the team to a title, per Josh Peter of USA Today.

Purdy, who earned the moniker of "Mr. Irrelevant" as the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, replaced the injured Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday and came through with 210 yards and two passing touchdowns in a 33-17 win.

"Mr. Irrelevant was pretty relevant last weekend," Montana said. "I think they’ve got a chance. I mean, their defense is playing well. When you've got a good defense, you can make (up for) a lot of mistakes on offense, and those guys have a tendency to make it up for you."

Garoppolo will miss the rest of the regular season with a foot injury, although ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the veteran can return late in the playoffs if the 49ers make a deep run. In the meantime, Purdy will take control of the offense and make his first career start on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite his lack of experience, Purdy has one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history in his corner, as well as the league's No. 1 defense.