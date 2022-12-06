Report: 'Mounting Consensus' Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Will Be Fired After 1 Season

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The struggling Denver Broncos may be in line for some serious changes this offseason.

According to Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post, "There is a mounting consensus that [head coach Nathaniel Hackett] will not be back—'They can't sell that to their fans in 2023,' one GM said—and three executives I spoke to all believe that front office changes are more likely than not in Denver."

La Canfora added that the job security of general manager George Paton, in particular, has been called into question by folks around the NFL.

Hackett, 42, was hired in January to take over for Vic Fangio, who spent three seasons as the team's head coach and never led them to a winning record. The hope was that Hackett, after tenures as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills (2013-14), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18) and Green Bay Packers (2019-21), could help transition Denver's offense alongside new quarterback Russell Wilson.

Instead, the results have been nothing short of a disaster.

The 3-9 Broncos rank last in the NFL in scoring (13.8 PPG) and 27th in yards (315.2 YPG). They've only scored 17 or more points in two or more games. To put that in perspective, their upcoming opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs, haven't been held to less than 17 points in a single game this season.

The result has been eight losses in their last nine games.

Wilson in particular has been bad, throwing for 2,558 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 games while completing 60.1 percent of his passes. The decision to both trade for him and sign him to a five-year, $242.5 million day does not look good in hindsight.

That doesn't bode well for Paton. The general results on the field don't bode well for Hackett. If major changes come for the Broncos this offseason, it won't come as much of a surprise to anyone.