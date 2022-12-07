Joe Burrow And More Players Making Late NFL Award Surges

1 of 5

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: +225

Few would have expected Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson to have a chance of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year after his NFL career got off to a sluggish start. He wasn’t even in the discussion for the first nine weeks of the season, a span in which he caught only 10 of his 14 targets for 88 yards and found the end zone only once on a rushing play.

Watson seemingly put his inconsistent play and injury woes behind him after a breakout performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. The 23-year-old led Green Bay to a much-needed win behind a massive four-catch, 107-yard, three-touchdown outing.

The North Dakota State product has kept his foot on the gas in the three games since, tallying 11 catches on 18 targets for 206 yards and four touchdowns. He has scored at least once in each matchup.

Although the No. 34 overall pick still has a long way to go before he can replicate what former Packers No. 1 wideout Davante Adams brought to the table, he’s quickly becoming a force as his chemistry with back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers grows.

Despite a lean year for competition, Watson still isn’t the favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (+200) is the current front-runner, but he went down Sunday with an ankle injury that could sideline him for a bit.

If Walker misses time and Watson keeps piling up catches and scores, the Packers wideout should have little issue holding off the likes of New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave (+450) and New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson (+300) to take home the hardware.