    Odell Beckham Jr.'s ACL Injury Rehab Reportedly Expected to Extend into Postseason

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 6, 2022

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams takes the field prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Even if Odell Beckham Jr. signs with a new team within the next few days, it could still be some time before the free-agent wide receiver is back on the field.

    The Dallas Morning News' David Moore reported Tuesday that Beckham's rehab from a torn ACL may "extend into the postseason." Moore added that if the Dallas Cowboys ultimately sign the 30-year-old, "it will be with the understanding that the veteran receiver is unlikely to play before the regular season is done."

