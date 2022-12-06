Baker Mayfield Rumors: Rams 'Looking Into' Claiming Ex-Panthers QB Amid 49ers Buzz

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

With Matthew Stafford likely out for the rest of the season and not wanting to let Baker Mayfield potentially go to a division rival, the Los Angeles Rams could be in the Mayfield sweepstakes.

Per Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Rams are "looking into" claiming Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.

Breer noted the Rams are fourth in the waiver-priority order, behind the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos.

