Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott Among 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Nominees

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott are among the 32 nominees for the 2022 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The league announced the nominees for the award that will be given out during the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 9.

Each team gets one nominee for the award that is given out annually to the player who best exemplifies a commitment to philanthropy and making a positive impact in their communities, in addition to a high level of performance on the field.

The winner of the award receives a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. The 31 other nominees receive a donation of up to $40,000 for a donation to a charity of their choice.

Prescott, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry are all repeat nominees from 2021.

Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams won the award last year. He retired after helping the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

J.J. Watt (2017), Calais Campbell (2019) and Russell Wilson (2020) are the only active players who have won the award.

Payton, Dan Marino, Peyton Manning, LaDainian Tomlinson, John Elway, Johnny Unitas, Roger Staubach and Joe Greene are among the former players who won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The award was originally known as the NFL Man of the Year Award when it was adopted in 1970. The league renamed the award after Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton following his death in November 1999.