Saints' Mark Ingram Apologizes for Failing to Get Late 1st Down vs. Buccaneers

Saints' Mark Ingram Apologizes for Failing to Get Late 1st Down vs. BuccaneersDecember 6, 2022
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram took the blame for his team's 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
In a Twitter post after the game, Ingram apologized to his teammates for failing to get a crucial first down after catching a pass on 2nd-and-8 midway through the fourth quarter.
Mark Ingram II @markingramII
Im sick about this one. Regardless of circumstances or how I feel I have to get that fresh set of downs for the squad. I apologize to my teammates my coaches and my city for a crucial mistake. We work way too hard and sacrifice blood sweat and tears. I will be better. ⚜️🖤
