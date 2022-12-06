Saints' Mark Ingram Apologizes for Failing to Get Late 1st Down vs. Buccaneers

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram took the blame for his team's 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

In a Twitter post after the game, Ingram apologized to his teammates for failing to get a crucial first down after catching a pass on 2nd-and-8 midway through the fourth quarter.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.