Tom Brady Passes Peyton Manning for Most 4th-Quarter Comebacks in NFL History

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Yet another NFL record fell at the hands of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday night.

With the Bucs trailing the New Orleans Saints 16-3 deep in the fourth quarter, Brady threw touchdown passes to tight end Cade Otton and running back Rachaad White inside the final three minutes to give Tampa a 17-16 win and himself his 44th career fourth-quarter comeback.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, that broke a tie with legendary Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning to give Brady the most fourth-quarter comebacks by an quarterback in NFL history.

The 45-year-old Brady has been used to playing ahead for most of his career, especially during his 20-year stint with the New England Patriots, but he has staged his fair share of dramatic comebacks as well.

Monday marked Brady's 328th career regular-season start, and he now owns a record of 249-79. Monday's comeback was not only the 44th of his career, but also his second of the season.

Brady has at least one fourth-quarter comeback in every season since 2001 with the exception of 2008, which was the season in which he suffered a torn ACL in the first game.

The comeback against New Orleans was perhaps among the most unlikely of his career, since he has struggled against the Saints during his time in Tampa and had never completed a comeback of 13 or more points in the fourth quarter of a regular-season game.

In fact, Brady's only fourth-quarter comeback from down 13 or more points in the fourth quarter before Monday was Super Bowl LI when the Patriots shocked the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, overcoming a 28-3 deficit overall.

So far this season, wins have not been as easy to come by for Brady and the Bucs.

The win against New Orleans improved Tampa Bay's record to 6-6 on the year. With five games remaining, Brady has already suffered more losses this season than in any season since 2009 when he and the Pats finished 10-6.

Brady has never finished with a losing record in his career, and Monday's win helped him take a big step toward keeping that remarkable stat intact.

While a 6-6 record would normally be cause of concern in terms of missing the playoffs, Brady and the Buccaneers are actually sitting pretty in the agonizingly bad NFC South.

At 6-6, the Bucs hold a 1.5-game lead over the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the division, and it is difficult to envision Tampa falling from that spot despite its issues this season.

A loss to the Saints would have left the Bucs at 5-7 and only a half-game ahead of the Falcons, though, meaning the 44th fourth-quarter comeback of Brady's career could prove to be one of his biggest.