NFL Standings 2022-23: Week 14 Records, Playoff Scenarios, Wild-Card Review

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It feels a near certainty that at least one team will lock up a playoff berth this week. That's because this postseason race has progressed to the point that teams can secure those spots without needing any assistance.

Both the Vikings and Eagles have win (or tie)-and-you're-in opportunities in Week 14. Philadelphia heads out on the road for one of its two tussles remaining with the New York Giants. Minnesota, meanwhile, heads to Detroit to face a Lions club it knocked off by a 28-24 margin back in Week 3, a victory delivered by Kirk Cousins' last-minute touchdown throw to K.J. Osborn.

A Vikings win or tie would not only send them to the playoffs, it would also give them an NFC North division crown. The Eagles can't lock up the NFC East yet, but they could get into the playoffs without winning this week if both the 49ers (home against the Buccaneers) and Seahawks (home vs. the Panthers) lose.



In the AFC, the Chiefs are the only team who can lock up a playoff berth, and they can take the AFC West crown, too.

Kansas City has a two-step path to the postseason (and that division title): win a road game over the Broncos and have the Chargers fall at home in the Sunday night game against the Dolphins.

On the other end of the conversation, three clubs could be officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 14. Two of them need no extra help: the Rams will be out with a home loss to the Raiders, and the Broncos will be finished if they fall to the Chiefs at home. The Cardinals could be eliminated, too, though it would take more than just them losing at home to the Patriots on Monday night.

