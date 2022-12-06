X

    Saints Blasted by Twitter for 'Epic' 4th-Quarter Collapse in Loss to Tom Brady, Bucs

    Doric SamDecember 6, 2022

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    The New Orleans Saints have not had the 2022 season they were hoping for, but they reached a new low with an embarrassing 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

    The Saints (4-9) had taken a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter and looked to be cruising to victory, which would have been crucial for the team's hopes to stay alive in the race for the NFC South. However, New Orleans allowed 14 points in the final three minutes to allow Tampa Bay to escape.

    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (6-6) wore down the Saints defense with 10- and 11-play drives to steal the victory. New Orleans wasted a clean performance from quarterback Andy Dalton, who threw for 229 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-28 passing and is now 0-13 in primetime games on the road.

    NFL Twitter lit up the Saints for their "epic" collapse, with many calling for changes within the organization:

    Scott Prather @ScottMimic

    In a season of failures, this is the low point for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a>. Words can’t describe how pathetic this collapse is.<br><br>The amount of things they had to do to blow this game is actually impressive. They somehow pulled it off.

    John Hendrix @JohnJHendrix

    Sorry, some changes gotta happen for the Saints. You can't collapse like that without accountability.

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a> have made fun of them for years, but they just did it themselves: They pulled a Falcons.

    Canal St. Chronicles @SaintsCSC

    Fire this entire coaching staff.

    Ross Jackson @RossJacksonNOLA

    What a brutal way to end this game. And effectively end the season. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a> have a ton of issues to fix over the offseason.

    Daniel Tedford @dgtedford

    It was like the Saints wanted to one up the Rams in embarrassing losses to Tom Brady.

    Farrah Yvette @farrah_yvette

    I’m at a loss for words right now. What the hell <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a>.

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Saints were 113-1 since 2000 in regular season and playoffs when leading by 13+ in final 5:00 before losing tonight. Only other loss came vs Matthew Stafford and Lions on Oct. 19, 2014

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    There is no way the Saints can bring back Dennis Allen in 2023. That loss is one of the worst I've ever seen.

    Eli Brand @EliBrandTV

    Never underestimate the 2022-23 New Orleans Saints ability to lose a football game.

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    Trailing 16-3 with 5:34 remaining in the game, the Buccaneers had just a 0.7% chance of winning.<br><br>The Buccaneers late-game comeback goes down as the 4th-most improbable of the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016) based on the NGS win probability model.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsTB</a> | Powered by <a href="https://twitter.com/awscloud?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@awscloud</a> <a href="https://t.co/9i9GTEqjFW">pic.twitter.com/9i9GTEqjFW</a>

    Marques Eversoll @MarquesEversoll

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a> screwed up that game so unbelievably bad. That was a smaller-scale 2014 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> Bostick collapse, and I’m sorry for bringing that up, but damn.

    The PropFather @The_PropFather

    what a collapse by the saints 🤣 they dominated basically the entire game

    Dustin @dustinjkent

    Epic Saints collapse.

    Josh Wilson @JoshWilsonSB

    What an epic collapse by the Saints. My goodness.

    The Saints have been beset by injuries to multiple key players, but this loss was inexcusable. Had the defense not run out of gas, New Orleans would've been in a surprising position to fight for the division crown.

    The Saints don't have many solutions available at the moment, but they will try to regroup during their bye in Week 14 before returning to action with another division matchup, against the Atlanta Falcons, on Dec. 18.

