X

    Tom Brady Celebrated by LeBron James, Twitter for Leading Bucs' GW Drive vs. Saints

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 6, 2022

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    It looked like it was finally safe to count out Touchdown Tom.

    Until it wasn't.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were lost on offense for the majority of Monday's NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium, but Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes in the final three minutes to help them earn a dramatic 17-16 victory.

    Tampa Bay is somehow in full control of the NFC South at 6-6, which is a testament to the dreadfulness of the division more than anything else. But Brady and Co. have now won three of their last four and are in line to host a playoff game after he connected with Rachaad White for a six-yard score with three seconds left.

    Social media naturally featured plenty of reactions to the GOAT's latest highlight:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TOM BRADY DOES IT AGAIN.<br><br>WAS THERE EVER A DOUBT? 🐐<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/3uNi7mkhTr">pic.twitter.com/3uNi7mkhTr</a>

    LeBron James @KingJames

    TB12 <a href="https://t.co/aKcYaMqyyg">pic.twitter.com/aKcYaMqyyg</a>

    Tom Brady Celebrated by LeBron James, Twitter for Leading Bucs' GW Drive vs. Saints
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Josh Hart @joshhart

    Tom Brady 🐐

    Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel

    Vintage

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    And just like that!! The flying Brady’s

    Matt Harmon @MattHarmon_BYB

    Bucs should just go ahead and let Brady coach the team the rest of the way and see how it goes.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    With 8 seconds on the clock when the ball was snapped, Tom Brady threw the latest game-winning touchdown pass of his career.<br><br>It marks the largest regular-season 4th quarter comeback of Brady's career. <a href="https://t.co/fAcDA6tORQ">pic.twitter.com/fAcDA6tORQ</a>

    CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ

    Tom Brady has 44 career 4th quarter/OT comebacks. <br><br>That is the MOST by any player in NFL history 💪🐐 <a href="https://t.co/4EJx0PyA8T">pic.twitter.com/4EJx0PyA8T</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    The gap btwn the hurry up Bucs and the non hurry up Bucs is the size of the Pacific Ocean

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Tom Brady in the final 4 minutes tonight <a href="https://t.co/tPXR10TJv1">pic.twitter.com/tPXR10TJv1</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    WATCHING BRADY ON THE FINAL DRIVE <a href="https://t.co/yHiBUgaIjH">pic.twitter.com/yHiBUgaIjH</a>

    Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith

    You know what, we all know <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> is the G.O.A.T. But I’ve just decided we still don’t give him his just due. What a damn WINNER. He didn’t just won the game once tonight — but TWICE! Un-Freaking-Believable.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    TOM FREAKING BRADY. WOW.

    NFL @NFL

    This Tom Brady guy is clutch. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsTB</a>

    Brady has had more impressive comebacks throughout his career—28-3, anyone?—but Monday's was shocking given the way the first 57 minutes unfolded.

    The Tampa Bay crowd loudly booed throughout much of the contest as the offense managed just three points in a first half in which Brady threw an ugly interception to Demario Davis. And then White lost a fumble on the Bucs' opening possession of the second half.

    Later, it was head coach Todd Bowles' turn to draw the boos, as he elected to punt on 4th-and-7 from the New Orleans 40 with the score 13-3 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

    It looked hopeless for the Buccaneers, but hope is never lost with Brady.

    With five minutes to play, he marched the offense 91 yards in just more than two minutes, capping the drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton. After the defense forced a three-and-out, Brady took advantage of one final chance with an 11-play, 63-yard drive that took just under two-and-a-half minutes.

    Next up for the Buccaneers is a road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers as they look to build on Monday's win.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.