Tom Brady Celebrated by LeBron James, Twitter for Leading Bucs' GW Drive vs. Saints

It looked like it was finally safe to count out Touchdown Tom.

Until it wasn't.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were lost on offense for the majority of Monday's NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium, but Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes in the final three minutes to help them earn a dramatic 17-16 victory.

Tampa Bay is somehow in full control of the NFC South at 6-6, which is a testament to the dreadfulness of the division more than anything else. But Brady and Co. have now won three of their last four and are in line to host a playoff game after he connected with Rachaad White for a six-yard score with three seconds left.

Brady has had more impressive comebacks throughout his career—28-3, anyone?—but Monday's was shocking given the way the first 57 minutes unfolded.

The Tampa Bay crowd loudly booed throughout much of the contest as the offense managed just three points in a first half in which Brady threw an ugly interception to Demario Davis. And then White lost a fumble on the Bucs' opening possession of the second half.

Later, it was head coach Todd Bowles' turn to draw the boos, as he elected to punt on 4th-and-7 from the New Orleans 40 with the score 13-3 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

It looked hopeless for the Buccaneers, but hope is never lost with Brady.

With five minutes to play, he marched the offense 91 yards in just more than two minutes, capping the drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton. After the defense forced a three-and-out, Brady took advantage of one final chance with an 11-play, 63-yard drive that took just under two-and-a-half minutes.

Next up for the Buccaneers is a road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers as they look to build on Monday's win.