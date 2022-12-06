Odell Beckham Jr. Says Cowboys Have 'Good Possibility' of Signing Him to Contract

Icon Sportswire

Dallas Cowboys fans hoping for their team to sign Odell Beckham Jr. might not have to wait much longer.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN asked the wide receiver how likely it is that the Cowboys will sign him, and he responded by saying, "It's a good possibility."

The comment came after Beckham visited the team Monday.

Dallas isn't the only team interested in landing the LSU product. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that OBJ also met with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills and planned on making a decision by the middle of this week ahead of the stretch run.

While Beckham played for the Giants during the first five seasons of his career, the Bills and Cowboys stand out.

If he signed with Buffalo, he could catch passes from Josh Allen and take advantage of the spacing that comes with playing alongside Stefon Diggs. The same could be said about Dallas with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

There was a time when Beckham was a No. 1 wide receiver, as he recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six seasons.

However, his health is a question mark after he suffered a torn ACL while helping lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals. An NFC executive said there is "considerable doubt" about whether Beckham can effectively play this season, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

"And that's a problem because Beckham has informed teams he's seeking a multiyear contract that he hopes will end up being worth $20 million per year," Vacchiano wrote.

Yet the Cowboys have made no secret about their desire to add him to an offense that already has Prescott, Lamb, Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz and Noah Brown.

A number of players have said they want him on the team, and the version of Beckham who scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl and posted 113 receiving yards in the NFC Championship Game last season could be quite the difference-maker.

It appears as if there is a solid chance Beckham will go for a second straight ring while wearing a Cowboys uniform.