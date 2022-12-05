X

    MLB Trade Rumors: Bryan Reynolds Drawing Interest from Blue Jays Amid Yankees Buzz

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 5, 2022

    Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Manuel Rodriguez during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. The Cubs won 6-5. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

    A pair of AL East rivals could be facing off for All-Star Bryan Reynolds.

    According to multiple reports, the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees both have interest in trading for the veteran outfielder:

    Jon Morosi @jonmorosi

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> are a team to watch in the Bryan Reynolds market. They have interest in him and want to add an athletic switch hitter to their outfield. Based on strong industry interest, Jays would likely need to include Tiedemann or Martínez to have high offer. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>

    Jason Mackey @JMackeyPG

    First tidbit from the lobby, per an industry source, is that the Yankees are “very much” in on Bryan Reynolds. “They’re on it.” … Not exactly breaking news that there’s significant interest in the Pirates outfielder.

    Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic added that the Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox are also "known to have interest."

