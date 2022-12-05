MLB Trade Rumors: Bryan Reynolds Drawing Interest from Blue Jays Amid Yankees Buzz

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

A pair of AL East rivals could be facing off for All-Star Bryan Reynolds.

According to multiple reports, the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees both have interest in trading for the veteran outfielder:

Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic added that the Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox are also "known to have interest."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.