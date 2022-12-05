Matt LaFleur 'Absolutely' Wants Aaron Rodgers to Be Packers' Starting QB in 2023

AP Photo/Al Drago

Amid a disappointing 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers, many are wondering about Aaron Rodgers' future with the team. On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur made his stance on the situation clear.

When asked if he wants Rodgers to be Green Bay's starting quarterback in 2023, LaFleur told reporters, "Yeah, absolutely. Of course."

Rodgers had said after Sunday's 28-19 road win over the Chicago Bears that his return to the Packers in 2023 would depend on whether there was mutual interest on both sides. The back-to-back reigning NFL MVP turned 39 on Friday and is likely at the tail end of his legendary career.

In March, Green Bay signed Rodgers to a three-year contract extension worth $150.8 million, which keeps him tied to the team through the 2024 season. The 10-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 2,864 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions through 13 games this year. He threw nine picks combined in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Sunday's victory improved Green Bay to 5-8, but the team sits in third place in the NFC North. While the Packers are not yet eliminated from playoff contention, their chances are slim, and it would take some help to reach the postseason.

Many have wondered if Green Bay should give third-year quarterback Jordan Love an opportunity to start some games down the stretch. The 24-year-old has had limited playing time while backing up Rodgers, but he impressed in a Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when he replaced Rodgers in the second half and went 6-of-9 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers are on a bye in Week 14, but it sounds like Rodgers will continue to be under center when the team returns to action against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 19 and beyond.