World Cup 2022 Scores: Monday's Results and Tuesday's Round of 16 Schedule

AP Photo/Jin-Man Lee

One of the most prolific teams in men’s international soccer and a rising power of the last decade booked spots in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Monday.

Brazil thumped South Korea 4-0 to reach its eight straight quarterfinal at the World Cup.

Croatia defeated Japan in penalty kicks to make it to the final eight for its second consecutive World Cup.

The South American and European sides will square off Friday in the quarterfinal. The winner of that match will face the Netherlands-Argentina winner in the semifinals.

Brazil 4, South Korea 1

Brazil wasted no time making a statement in the knockout round.

Vinicius Junior’s seventh-minute strike started a four-goal onslaught in the first half by the Selecao.

Neymar found himself on the score sheet in the 13th minute, when he converted a penalty. Richarlison earned the penalty kick by sneaking in front of a defender to win a ball in the box.

Neymar needs one more goal at the World Cup to equal Pele's scoring record for the Selecao and two to overtake him for first place.

Richarlison got a goal of his own in the 29th minute. The Tottenham Hotspur striker finished off a lovely move in the attacking third that he started by dribbling the ball on his head multiple times.

Lucas Paqueta finished off the first-half scoring with a nice finish off a Vinicius assist from the left wing.

Brazil slowed down the pace of the contest in the second half, but it didn’t appear to be in any danger despite Alisson making five saves.

South Korea got on the board in the second half on a wonderful strike from distance off the boot of Paik Seung-Ho.

Brazil now has to face a quarterfinal stage that has been cruel to it since it last won the World Cup in 2002. Brazil is 1-3 in the final eight since 2006.

Croatia 1 (3), Japan (1)

Croatia was forced to win from behind for the second time in Qatar.

The 2018 runner-up went down to Japan right before halftime, when Daizen Maeda cleaned up a mess in front of the Croatian net.

It took Croatia 10 minutes into the second half to level the contest through Ivan Perisic.

Perisic’s 55th-minute goal made him the fourth male to score in the last three World Cups. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Xherdan Shaqiri are the others.

Perisic also took the lead for most goals scored at a major tournament for Croatia.

Neither of the two sides were able to score in the final 35 minutes of the second half and in the 30 minutes of added extra time.

Croatia took over in penalties, when Dominik Livakovic made three saves.

Mario Pasalic confirmed Croatia’s spot in the final eight, as he converted the match-winning penalty in the fourth round of penalties.

Croatia will try to make it back to the semifinals of the World Cup for the third time in history with a win over Brazil. Luka Modric and Co. made the final in 2018 and finished third in 1998.

Tuesday Schedule

Morocco vs. Spain (10 a.m. ET, Fox)

Portugal vs. Switzerland (2 p.m. ET, Fox)