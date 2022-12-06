Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More

1 of 3

Start 'Em: Trevor Lawrence at Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn't have a particularly great outing against the Detroit Lions in Week 13, and he briefly left with a leg injury. He did return to finish the game but went 17-of-31 for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Expect a better performance this week against the Tennessee Titans, which have allowed an average of 21.1 fantasy points to opposing QBs.

Managers should expect Lawrence to have a performance closer to what he had in Week 12, when he finished with 321 passing yards and three touchdowns. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts just torched the Titans for 380 yards and three scores.

Tennessee is vulnerable to the pass and is a very familiar foe for the Jaguars. This should be a bounce-back week for the second-year man out of Clemson.

Sit 'Em: Daniel Jones vs. Philadelphia Eagles

While we're talking about the Eagles, it's worth noting that they've become a very tough matchup for opposing quarterbacks.

Philadelphia has not allowed more than 250 passing yards in any game this season, and it has allowed an average of just 11.7 fantasy points to opposing QBs.

This is why New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is best avoided in Week 14. He does bring some rushing upside to the table—he rushed for 71 yards in Week 13—but Philadelphia has started to tighten up its run defense as well.

Over the past three weeks, the Eagles have allowed no more than 106 rushing yards in a game. Jones will need to break a couple of long runs to justify a start in Week 14, and that's something managers shouldn't be eager to bet on happening.

Waiver Target: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Managers looking for a deep-sleeper fill-in for Week 14 should consider Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett.

While the 24-year-old hasn't really wowed this season, he's been playing clean football in recent weeks. He hasn't thrown an interception since Week 8 and is coming off of a 197-yard, one-touchdown performance.

This week, Pickett and the Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens, which are banged-up and struggling. They narrowly escaped the Denver Broncos on Sunday, a week after being upset by the Jags.

Baltimore has surrendered an average of 17.7 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Pickett is rostered in only 13 percent of Yahoo leagues and 10 percent of ESPN leagues.

