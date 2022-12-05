Brock Purdy: Tom Brady is 'The GOAT. He’s Been Playing...Longer Than I’ve Been Alive'

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is slated to make his first career NFL start in Week 14. Opposite him will be Tom Brady, likely making his 330th start.

"Pretty cool," Purdy said of the matchup, per Peter King of NBC Sports. "The GOAT. He's been playing football longer than I've been alive."

Purdy was born before Brady made his NFL debut, but only barely. The rookie was about four months old when Brady was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 draft, going on to win seven Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A seventh-round pick in 2022, Purdy will hope for a similar trajectory in his NFL career after getting his chance in the spotlight.

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury on Sunday, forcing the 49ers to go further down the depth chart after already losing Trey Lance earlier in the year. Purdy stepped up and threw two touchdown passes in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

It sets the stage for Purdy to go head to head with arguably the greatest quarterback of all time when the 49ers face the Buccaneers next Sunday.