Heisman Watch 2022: Latest Odds and Predictions in Race For Top Award

December 5, 2022
The Heisman Trophy odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook did not change after conference championship weekend despite the USC Trojans dropping out of the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams did enough in the PAC-12 Championship Game loss to the Utah Utes to remain ahead of the other top quarterbacks in the country on the Heisman list.
Williams’ stat totals on Friday night and effort with a significant injury in the fourth quarter likely kept him ahead of TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan.
Duggan carried TCU into overtime in the Big 12 Championship Game, but he could not do enough in overtime to make up the gap to Williams.
Williams and Duggan will likely receive the most first-and-second-place votes when the results are revealed on Saturday. Any intrigue left in the Heisman race comes down to which players will be invited to join the two quarterbacks in New York for the Heisman ceremony.
Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Caleb Williams produced one of his best passing stat lines of the season in the PAC-12 Championship Game.
The Oklahoma transfer threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns. The last scoring throw came in the fourth quarter when he was significantly hampered by an injury.
The guts displayed by Williams on that particular scoring drive may have locked up the Heisman. There would not have been a debate if that drive was the catalyst for a USC comeback.
Williams finished his first year at USC with 37 passing touchdowns and 10 additional scores on the ground.
He was the most consistent quarterback in November and he shined on big stages against the UCLA Bruins and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He had seven total touchdowns in those contests.
Williams’ numbers on Friday added to an overall collection of work that should be enough to give him the Heisman on Saturday night.
Max Duggan, QB, TCU
Duggan was the only player who could have taken the Heisman away from Williams on conference championship weekend.
The TCU signal-caller led his team to an undefeated regular-season mark. Some of those wins required Duggan to lead game-winning drives in the fourth quarter, like the November 19 win over the Baylor Bears.
Duggan brought TCU back into the Big 12 Championship Game, as he used his legs to force overtime inside AT&T Stadium.
TCU did not win in overtime, but Duggan still had a moment where he proved his value to the Horned Frogs and that could have impressed some Heisman voters.
Duggan produced 36 total touchdowns, 30 through the air and six on the ground, so his overall body of work does not match up to Williams.
If Duggan had 300 yards and four or five touchdowns on Saturday, he may have been considered for more first-place votes because those numbers likely would have led TCU to a victory.
Instead, Duggan is set to be the second-place finisher behind Williams. He does have an opportunity to win the College Football Playoff, which is something Williams can’t chase because of USC’s second loss to Utah.
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
C.J. Stroud is the best of the rest when it comes to Heisman candidates.
The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback should be invited to the Heisman ceremony, but he likely will not receive any first-place votes.
Stroud threw for 3,340 passing yards and 37 touchdowns.
But he could not lead Ohio State to a win in its biggest game of the season versus the Michigan Wolverines.
Stroud had a pair of interceptions in that contest. He had four picks in the previous 11 games.
He did not have an opportunity to erase that performance from the minds of voters because Michigan got into the Big Ten Championship Game with its win over Ohio State.
Stroud still had a fine season, and he should be rewarded for that with a Heisman ceremony invite, but he is far behind Williams and Duggan in the actual winning conversation.
