Heisman Watch 2022: Latest Odds and Predictions in Race For Top Award

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Heisman Trophy odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook did not change after conference championship weekend despite the USC Trojans dropping out of the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams did enough in the PAC-12 Championship Game loss to the Utah Utes to remain ahead of the other top quarterbacks in the country on the Heisman list.

Williams’ stat totals on Friday night and effort with a significant injury in the fourth quarter likely kept him ahead of TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan.

Duggan carried TCU into overtime in the Big 12 Championship Game, but he could not do enough in overtime to make up the gap to Williams.

Williams and Duggan will likely receive the most first-and-second-place votes when the results are revealed on Saturday. Any intrigue left in the Heisman race comes down to which players will be invited to join the two quarterbacks in New York for the Heisman ceremony.