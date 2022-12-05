NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 14 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card Hunt

2 of 3

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Teams In If the Season Ended Today



Buffalo Bills (9-3) Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) Baltimore Ravens (8-4) Tennessee Titans (7-5) Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) Miami Dolphins (8-4) New York Jets (7-5)

On the Bubble



New England Patriots (6-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) Cleveland Browns (5-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)



History Repeats Itself?



Don't look now, but the Cincinnati Bengals are playing out a script that looks eerily similar to last year's Super Bowl campaign.

Joe Burrow extended his win streak against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 to 3-0, out-dueling the MVP candidate for a 27-24 victory at home Sunday. The defending AFC champs out-gained the Chiefs in every significant offensive category, and the all-important offensive line limited K.C. to just one sack.

The Bengals defense came up big when necessary, with fourth-year linebacker Germaine Pratt forcing all-world tight end Travis Kelce into a rare fumble late. Pratt is no stranger to momentum-swinging plays in crucial games. It was he who secured the Wild Card victory over Las Vegas last January to set the Bengals on the path to a Super Bowl berth.

Big plays by key playmakers, mistake-free football from Burrow (25-of-31, 286 yards, two TDs), the return of a dominant Ja'Marr Chase (seven receptions, 97 yards) and the emergence of Samaje Perine as a legitimate force in the run game to go along with Joe Mixon whenever the starter returns have the Cardiac Cats trending in the right direction.

The Baltimore Ravens still lead the division, but there is uncertainty surrounding Lamar Jackson's availability following a knee injury that took him out of Sunday's 10-9 victory over Denver. With a season-ending showdown between the top two teams in the AFC North in Cincinnati, the Bengals are in a position to potentially run it back as the conference's representative in Super Bowl LVII.

They are not the only team looking to replay the closing month of last season, though.

Keep an eye on Las Vegas, which has strung together three wins in a row, including a 27-20 win over division rival the Los Angeles Chargers and have very winnable matchups against the Rams and Patriots before a December 24 showdown with fellow surging team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Improved play from Derek Carr, MVP-quality rushing from league-leader Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams asserting his dominance on opposing defenses could push the Raiders into late-season contention, as was the case last year when they bested the bolts for the final playoff spot in the AFC.

With a potent offense, the Raiders could be a match-up nightmare for opposing teams if they can manage to get out of their own way, stop making the mistakes that plagued them in earlier games and finish things out, as they did Sunday afternoon in Vegas.

