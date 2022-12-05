Report: 49ers to Sign Josh Johnson off Broncos' Practice Squad After Garoppolo Injury

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The San Francisco 49ers are signing quarterback Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad following a season-ending foot injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Garoppolo was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with a broken foot and will undergo surgery.

Garoppolo's injury is a tough break for the 49ers, who are first in the NFC West with an 8-4 record. He had been filling in for 2021 third-overall pick Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

With both Garoppolo and Lance now out for the year, the Niners will turn to rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy, who saw his most game action of the 2022 campaign on Sunday against the Dolphins.

The Iowa State product completed 25-of-37 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. He outdueled Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, who posted three turnovers against the Niners.

Johnson, who is entering his third stint with the 49ers, will likely back up Purdy moving forward.

The 36-year-old was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft. He has also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Washington Commanders.

In 37 appearances, Johnson has completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 2,270 yards and 13 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. He has also has rushed for 422 yards and one score.

In addition to playing in the NFL, Johnson also had a stint in the Alliance of American Football and the XFL. He played college football at San Diego.

San Francisco has a tough remaining schedule, with matchups against the Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks on tap for the next two weeks.