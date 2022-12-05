Fantasy QBs to Target on Waiver Wire After Lamar Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo Injuries

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

With the playoffs right around the corner, this isn't an ideal time to lose one of your quarterbacks. That's the position some fantasy football managers find themselves in after Lamar Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered injuries Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Baltimore Ravens star has a knee sprain, with head coach John Harbaugh asserting Jackson should be back this year.

Garoppolo, on the other hand, is done for the season after breaking his left foot.

It's impossible to find equal value to Jackson on the waiver wire at this point in the season. In superflex leagues, that's true for Jackson and Garoppolo because the pickings are even more slim.

Jared Goff, who's rostered in 50 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues, could be a worthwhile target in standard leagues after shredding the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Detroit Lions' 40-14 victory. He finished 31-of-41 for 340 yards and two touchdowns and has now gone four straight starts without throwing an interception.

The Minnesota Vikings, Detroit's opponent in Week 14, haven't been elite at stopping the pass this year.

Daniel Jones is rostered in 59 percent of Yahoo's leagues, but the New York Giants have the Philadelphia Eagles on tap. The Eagles are allowing the second-fewest passing yards (178.5) per game and rank first in opponent passer rating (73.6).

With Jones in Week 14, you'd have to hope he could pile up some rushing numbers to pad his fantasy output.

The Tennessee Titans play the Jaguars next week, so Ryan Tannehill could be a good streaming option. The Jaguars are giving up 255.5 yards per game through the air and have allowed 19 touchdowns.

Rostered in just 17 percent of Yahoo's leagues, Tannehill could be a target for owners in standard and superflex leagues alike.

If you happen to play in a superflex league, you'll likely be trying to identify the best worst outcome.

Considering how poorly Zach Wilson has performed, Mike White did little to justify losing the starting job after going 31-of-57 for 369 yards and two interceptions in a 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. White appears to have the full support of his New York Jets teammates as well.

Should White get the nod for Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, he's a high-risk, high-reward waiver target. His ceiling is better than that of Tannehill or the Pittsburgh Steelers' Kenny Pickett, who finished 16-of-28 for 197 yards and one touchdown in a 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.