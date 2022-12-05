Week 14 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

0 of 3

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Sometimes there are players in fantasy football who, one week, may not warrant waiver-wire considerations but whom fantasy managers put on a mental "to watch" list. And it's always gratifying when those players continue that upward trajectory to become a bona fide "must add."

This late in the season, it's hard for a player to break out and earn that consideration, but one such player who falls into that category is New York Jets running back Zonovan Knight, who has wrested the No. 1 role out of a crowded backfield.

We'll take a closer look at why Knight is going to be the most sought-after player in your league this week, as well as break down a couple other players who are worthy of waiver considerations ahead of Week 14.

For our purposes, for a player to be considered a "breakout" candidate, they must be rostered in 45 percent of leagues or fewer.