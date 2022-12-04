England's Raheem Sterling Leaves World Cup After Reported Armed Robbery at House

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Raheem Sterling didn't play for England during Sunday's 3-0 win over Senegal at the Qatar World Cup after his Surrey home was reportedly broken into Saturday as part of an armed robbery, per ESPN's James Olley.

Sterling was granted permission to travel back to England, according to that report.

"We've got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family," England manager Gareth Southgate told reporters after Sunday's match. "That's the most important thing at this time. So we are going to give him that space.

"It didn't impact team selection," he added. "I spent a lot of time with Raheem this morning. You know you have days where events happen, and you have to deal with them. He is on his way home, and we're obviously mindful of him being allowed space and privacy respected so we aren't going to talk in too much detail.

Per ESPN's report, many of Sterling's family and friends—including his girlfriend and two of his children—are with him in Qatar, while his mother is in London. Further details of the armed robbery have not been released publicly.

The Chelsea winger started England's first two games in the group stage and has posted a goal and an assist in the tournament. Phil Foden served as the team's starter on the left wing in the last two contests and had two assists Sunday.

It's a testament to England's depth that they could replace a player of Sterling's caliber with one of Manchester City's starting attackers and star performers.

For his teammates, Sterling taking the time to focus on his family took top priority.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family," starting striker and team captain Harry Kane said of Sterling after the match. "It's a private matter, but it's never easy to see one of your teammates and friends deal with something like that. We'll have to take it day by day. I'm sure Raheem will speak to the manager and take the best decision for him and his family. That's the most important thing. We send him our best wishes and hope to see him as soon as possible."