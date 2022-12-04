X

    Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 4, 2022

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 04: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears rushes for a first down against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the game at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
    Quinn Harris/Getty Images

    The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears.

    Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.

    The Packers, who have won eight in a row and 23 of the last 26 against their rivals, also moved ahead of the Bears for first place on the NFL's all-time wins list at 787.

    Yet from Chicago's perspective, a win was well within its grasp. It built a 16-10 halftime lead behind touchdown runs from Fields and David Montgomery, with the former's score going for 55 yards. However, it collapsed in the second half behind some questionable coaching decisions and two late interceptions from Fields.

    The coaching staff in particular drew plenty of criticism from Bears fans online:

    Kevin Fishbain @kfishbain

    Justin Fields extends the play and finds N'Keal Harry for 49 yards. He's 14-of-16 passing today.<br><br>Yet ... on third-and-5 the call is for a zone read? Curious.<br><br>And then Cairo Santos has his FG blocked.<br><br>Yikes.

    Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay

    Luke Getsy is tanking

    Johnathan Wood @Johnathan_Wood1

    Justin Fields is playing incredible, averaging 13 yards/dropback, and the Bears keep taking the ball out of his hands every time he makes a big play. Make it make sense.

    Zack Pearson @Zack_Pearson

    Playing for field goals in the second half.... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>

    Ricky O'Donnell @SBN_Ricky

    Luke Getsy is calling plays like he's trying to help the defense get Jalen Carter

    Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL

    I’m not saying that it’s actually happening but this coaching staff looks like it’s really trying to lose today’s game… There’s just no excuse for this play calling &amp; decision making over these past few drives. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>

    Brad Robinson @bradrobinson8

    A horrendously bad half for the Bears coaching staff.

    Greg Braggs Jr. @GBraggsJr23

    How can Luke Getsy watch Justin Fields throw a bomb, be 13-15 passing, and then call a run on 3rd down?<br><br>Inexcusable. Let your damn Franchise QB make a play.

    James Fox @JamesFox917

    This is what Matt Eberflus keeps looking at on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> sideline. <a href="https://t.co/C2d3hx5xZA">pic.twitter.com/C2d3hx5xZA</a>

    Chicago was up 16-10 in the third quarter with the opportunity to seize control with 1st-and-goal from the 19-yard line after a penalty but called a run play and two short passes that had no chance at the end zone before settling for a field goal. Then it was up 19-17 on the next possession and moved into scoring position when Fields unleashed a beautiful deep ball to N'Keal Harry.

    However, it called another run play on 3rd-and-5 and settled for yet another field-goal attempt, which was blocked.

    The Packers ended up taking the lead from there and then clinched the win when Fields threw late interceptions to Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon. The Nixon one was a poor throw from a quarterback in desperation mode down two scores in the final minute, but it was easy to blame Equanimeous St. Brown and a questionable receiver group on the first one:

    Johnathan Wood @Johnathan_Wood1

    And that's what happens when you have bad WRs. Anticipation throw ends up with the WR losing the route and an INT. That is 100% on ESB, not Fields.

    Khari Thompson @kdthompson5

    Everyone wants to knock Justin Fields for not throwing with anticipation. Then he does, and that’s what happens when he’s throwing to dudes like that. <a href="https://t.co/l1zphVj2HD">https://t.co/l1zphVj2HD</a>

    Chris Emma @CEmma670

    Justin Fields' interception sure seemed to be the result of a poor route run in coverage. Disappointing blemish in an otherwise strong performance. It flipped this game from the Bears, who are staring at 3-10.

    Steve Greenberg @SLGreenberg

    Bears-Packers gonna Bears-Packers.

    At the end of the day, the Bears still have plenty of question marks even if Fields is tremendous with his legs and completed 20 of 25 passes despite playing with a terrible roster.

    The silver lining is they are setting up for a favorable draft pick to address some of those question marks, but this loss will surely linger into the bye week.

