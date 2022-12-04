Deion Sanders Says Son Shedeur Will Be Colorado's QB After Leaving Jackson State

Aron Smith/Jackson State via Getty Images

Deion Sanders just took over as head coach at Colorado, and he appears to already have his starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

At his introductory press conference after being named to the position, Sanders indicated his son, Shedeur, will join him in Boulder, Colorado, and suit up for the Buffaloes.

Chris Hummer of 247Sports noted Shedeur Sanders hasn't officially entered the transfer portal, which opens Monday, but that his transfer from Jackson State is considered a foregone conclusion.

Shedeur has thrown for 3,383 yards and 36 touchdowns while running for 174 yards and five touchdowns this season. It's unclear whether he intends to play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17, which pits Jackson State against North Carolina Central.

His transfer could have a domino effect for Colorado's quarterback situation.

J.T. Shrout, who transferred from Tennessee in 2021, just finished up his first year under center for the Buffaloes. With 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns, he was the team's leading passer.

Sanders' imminent arrival might have Shrout evaluating all of his transfer options.

True freshman Owen McCown already announced his intention to enter the portal, and there's seemingly no chance he'll walk back that decision now. McCown finished with 600 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his four appearances in 2022.

Sunday's press conference illustrated how Coach Prime intends to hit the ground running.

Colorado, which has five 10-loss seasons since 2006, is a massive rebuilding project. In the era of NIL and the one-time transfer rule, a program can be rejuvenated with just one offseason. And that's what the Buffaloes intend to do with Sanders.

There may not be a program that hits the transfer portal harder than Colorado, and it has a coach who can potentially bring elite talent to Boulder.

At least Sanders can cross off the quarterback position for now.