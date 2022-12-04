A.J. Brown's Revenge Game vs. Sends NFL Twitter Wild as Eagles Beat Titans

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A.J. Brown got his revenge against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as the wide receiver led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 35-10 Week 13 victory.

The Titans traded Brown to the Eagles in April, but they certainly missed him in this one as he tallied eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

The 2020 Pro Bowler helped put the game away early in the second half with an impressive touchdown catch:

Fans knew what the game meant to the 25-year-old facing the team that drafted him:

Those watching the game continue to heap praise on the wideout, who also had a long touchdown in the first half.

Both scores showed off his incredible skill set:

Jalen Hurts had an impressive game himself, throwing three touchdowns to go with one rushing score. Brown was still the story of the day as he showed the Titans exactly what they were missing.

It helped the Eagles improve to 11-1 on the season, while Tennessee is 7-5 after a second straight loss.

The Titans could still be happy with the trade after landing receiver Treylon Burks in the first round of the draft. The rookie left with an injury, but not before scoring his first career touchdown with an incredible effort.

The Eagles are still happy with Brown, but the deal could end up becoming a win-win for the two organizations.