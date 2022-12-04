X

    A.J. Brown's Revenge Game vs. Sends NFL Twitter Wild as Eagles Beat Titans

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 4, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 04: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after scoring touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on December 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    A.J. Brown got his revenge against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as the wide receiver led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 35-10 Week 13 victory.

    The Titans traded Brown to the Eagles in April, but they certainly missed him in this one as he tallied eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

    The 2020 Pro Bowler helped put the game away early in the second half with an impressive touchdown catch:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    A.J. BROWN. 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nfl</a>)<a href="https://t.co/a49iywvpEf">pic.twitter.com/a49iywvpEf</a>

    Fans knew what the game meant to the 25-year-old facing the team that drafted him:

    Darnell Smith @Darnell_Smith95

    AJ BROWN WITH ANOTHER BIG TIME CATCH!!! The Titans gotta be sick letting this man go.

    Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

    Methinks AJ Brown is showing his old team they should have paid him. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a>

    Adam Lefkoe @AdamLefkoe

    The AJ Brown revenge game is 🔥

    Austin Krell @NBAKrell

    AJ Brown been thinking about this one for a while.

    Joe Osborne @JTFOz

    AJ Brown cheat code revenge game.

    Jamie Apody @JamieApody

    Hey Titans? Wish you still had this guy? That was an INSANE catch by AJ Brown for a TD. Defender was on him like glue!

    trey wingo @wingoz

    AJ Brown so far today…. <a href="https://t.co/F2UAmxY2u8">pic.twitter.com/F2UAmxY2u8</a>

    Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

    The Titans couldn't pay and can't cover AJ Brown. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPHI</a>

    Those watching the game continue to heap praise on the wideout, who also had a long touchdown in the first half.

    Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles

    1st one incomplete...No problem. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1kalwaysopen_</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPHI</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://t.co/3xk1oK8JXF">pic.twitter.com/3xk1oK8JXF</a>

    Both scores showed off his incredible skill set:

    Stephen Gutowski @StephenGutowski

    Just throw it to AJ Brown on every single play. They can't cover him.

    Jay Scott Smith @JayScottSmith

    AJ Brown is a perpetual problem out here.

    Jake Ciely @allinkid

    AJ Brown on that TD <a href="https://t.co/NTQY96BRlW">pic.twitter.com/NTQY96BRlW</a>

    Alex Barth @RealAlexBarth

    AJ Brown is a bully. That’s big boy football.

    Walk @BWalk28

    Aj Brown abusing these boys

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    AJ Brown is RIDICULOUS. Was not open. Didn't matter. Jalen Hurts gave him a chance. And he turned it into a touchdown.

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    AJ Brown is ridiculous. Especially against his former team. And quite a perfect throw by Jalen Hurts. Eagles headed for 11-1.

    Ducis Rodgers @duciswild

    AJ Brown is unreal. You can't cover him--and even if you do, you'll still lose. Not from this world. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a>

    Travis Yost @travisyost

    AJ Brown is absolutely terrifying.

    Jalen Hurts had an impressive game himself, throwing three touchdowns to go with one rushing score. Brown was still the story of the day as he showed the Titans exactly what they were missing.

    It helped the Eagles improve to 11-1 on the season, while Tennessee is 7-5 after a second straight loss.

    The Titans could still be happy with the trade after landing receiver Treylon Burks in the first round of the draft. The rookie left with an injury, but not before scoring his first career touchdown with an incredible effort.

    Tennessee Titans @Titans

    Holding on through the hit 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/TreylonBurks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TreylonBurks</a> <br><br>📺: Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPHI</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a> <a href="https://t.co/YDGMgUYx93">pic.twitter.com/YDGMgUYx93</a>

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Holy Crap. Titans WR Treylon Burks just made an INSANE catch in the end zone and got totally crushed by two Eagles defenders, which drew a flag. <br><br>He's down in the end zone getting medical attention.

    TURRON DAVENPORT @TDavenport_NFL

    That's quite a catch by Treylon Burks. He went up and grabbed that pass, got rocked but somehow held on. He's down on the field now. That's a big time play!

    Ben Arthur @benyarthur

    Incredible touchdown catch by Treylon Burks. But he's down. Took a massive shot from the Eagles DB helping in the end zone.

    Josh Tolentino @JCTSports

    Just an incredible catch in the end zone by rookie Treylon Burks. He knew contact was coming, and Burks still came down with the completion. Marcus Epps with the big tackle. Epps is penalized for unnecessary roughness.

    RC Maxfield @RCMB323

    Unbelievable catch by Treylon Burks for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> TD<br><br>Hope he’s alright after ejection worthy hit from Epps

    The Eagles are still happy with Brown, but the deal could end up becoming a win-win for the two organizations.

